Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. "After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came out positive. I have isolated myself," the Union Minister tweeted on Thursday.

He requested everyone who had come in his contact to be careful and adhere to the protocol. Following the tweet, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Karnataka cooperative minister S T Somashekar prayed for Gowda's early recovery and wished that he would return to his duties as usual.