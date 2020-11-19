Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. I have isolated myself," the Union Minister tweeted on Thursday. He requested everyone who had come in his contact to be careful and adhere to the protocol.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:39 IST
Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. "After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came out positive. I have isolated myself," the Union Minister tweeted on Thursday.

He requested everyone who had come in his contact to be careful and adhere to the protocol. Following the tweet, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Karnataka cooperative minister S T Somashekar prayed for Gowda's early recovery and wished that he would return to his duties as usual.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Main rival to Canada PM Trudeau says he would be tougher on China, may boycott some goods

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus main rival in an election that could come as early as next year on Thursday said he would toughen the countrys stance on China, including potentially boycotting some goods produced there.The arrest of...

U.N. Libya envoy urges U.N. to blacklist anyone who obstructs peace talks

The acting United Nations Libya envoy pressed the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to blacklist anyone who obstructs peace efforts after the warring parties agreed a ceasefire and Libyan participants in political talks set a date for elect...

France's Veran: We will win the COVID fight

France will win its battle against the coronavirus but it is a struggle which will take time, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.Veran said the mental health of the French was deteriorating during the second lockdown. Jerome Sal...

Firebrand Pakistani cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

Firebrand Pakistani cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi died here on Thursday at the age of 54, his political party TLP said. Though the cause of his demise was not immediately clear, there are speculations that he had contracted COVID-19. Rizvi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020