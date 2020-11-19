France's Veran: We will win the COVID fight

France's Veran: We will win the COVID fightReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-11-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:53 IST
France will win its battle against the coronavirus but it is a struggle which will take time, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
Veran said the mental health of the French was deteriorating during the second lockdown. Jerome Salomon, the government's top public health official, said the virus had now killed 47, 127 people in France.
