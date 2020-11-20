Left Menu
Free COVID-19 testing at Chandigarh's ISBT-17, health dept urges residents to avoid travelling to Delhi

Chandigarh Health Department is conducting free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for people returning to the Union Territory from various states by bus at Inter-State Bus Terminal-17 (ISBT).

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-11-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 08:52 IST
Visuals from the testing site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh Health Department is conducting free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for people returning to the Union Territory from various states by bus at Inter-State Bus Terminal-17 (ISBT). COVID-19 testing is being done by the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital.

According to Dr Rachna, 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three days. "We are testing passengers, bus drivers and conductors, especially those coming in from the national capital as cases are on a rise there. This is the third day of testing and about 10 people have tested positive so far. As per the administration's instruction, we are giving self-isolation instructions to those who test positive and give them a free medical kit as well," Dr Rachna told ANI.

The Chandigarh administration has urged residents to avoid travelling to high-risk zones such as New Delhi and NCR region unless unavoidable. The department said the probability of getting infected increases substantially when people travel to high-risk zones.

"People coming back from Delhi should maintain six feet distance from their family members and always wear a mask at home and limit contact with others to less than fifteen minutes," as per the advisory. The health department has also requested people travelling back from New Delhi by bus to avail the free Covid testing facility provided at Sector 17 bus stand.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active cases in Chandigarh now stands at 1,081, while Delhi has 43,221 active cases. (ANI)

