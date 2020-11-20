Left Menu
Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies due to coronavirus

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:23 IST
Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died due to coronavirus, the country's President Aleksandar Vucic said on his official Instagram account on Friday.

"I was honored to know you. People like you never depart," Vucic wrote under a black and white photo of Irinej.

Irinej, 90, a conservative who also wielded major political influence, was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Nov. 4 and had been in a military hospital in the capital Belgrade since then.

