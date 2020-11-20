Left Menu
Development News Edition

W Cape closely monitoring events as COVID-19 cases rise

Premier Alan Winde said the province is worried about the rising number of infections, hospitalisations, with deaths now starting to show early signs of an increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:49 IST
W Cape closely monitoring events as COVID-19 cases rise
According to Winde, cases have increased especially in George, Knysna, Thembalethu, Plettenberg Bay, Pacaltsdorp and Mossel Bay. Image Credit: Twitter(@David_Makhura)

The Western Cape government is closely monitoring events like Matric Rage, traditionally held on the Garden Route, as the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to peak in the region.

Premier Alan Winde said the province is worried about the rising number of infections, hospitalisations, with deaths now starting to show early signs of an increase.

According to Winde, cases have increased especially in George, Knysna, Thembalethu, Plettenberg Bay, Pacaltsdorp and Mossel Bay.

"There are currently 159 people hospitalised in the region in both private and public care, and 26 in critical care," he said.

He said he was deeply concerned that over 760 people in the province are now hospitalised with COVID-19, having reached a low of under 500 in September.

According to the Western Cape Department of Health, 77% of the people who tested positive for Coronavirus did not know where they got it.

However, of the 23% who did, the majority (42%) said they had contracted it at a social event or from a friend, while 35% said they contracted it at home or from a family member.

"This points to the fact that social gatherings are the most likely cause of infection," Winde said.

With the festive season drawing closer, Winde called on people to make safe choices that will protect themselves and their families.

"We know that over the next few weeks, people will be moving around more – travelling across the province and between provinces for the festive season, holding year-end parties, spending time with family over Christmas, and celebrating the New Year," Winde said.

The Garden Route is a major drawcard for thousands of matrics looking to celebrate the end of their school career.

The Premier said the province's hotspot team and the Department of Health will ensure that events are compliant with regulations and safety protocols.

He said the teams in the Garden Route are working hard to manage the outbreak through community screening, increased testing, contact tracing and communication campaigns.

"While the Garden Route is a provincial hotspot right now, we are seeing small increases in cases in other areas across the province as well and we should all be taking precautions."

As of Thursday, the Western Cape had 123 573 reported COVID-19 cases, 112 920 recoveries, 6 151 active cases and 4 502 deaths.

"Last month, I asked the people of this province to commit to a deal. The provincial government will continue to work hard on our recovery plan and to win back those jobs that have been lost. In return, we ask only that our citizens stay safe and flatten the curve," said Winde.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pascal Struijk signs new deal with Leeds United

Leeds United on Friday announced that Pascal Struijk has extended his stay after signing a new deal with the club. Leeds United are pleased to announce Pascal Struijk has signed a new deal with the club, the club said in a statement.The Dut...

Sterling edges higher on renewed Brexit deal hopes

Sterling edged higher against the euro on Friday after a European Union official said the bloc and Britain are very close to agreement in trade talks on most issues, even if they are still at odds over three main points.Britain left the EU ...

Esports-Tonizza's F1 Pro Series title defence ends as Opmeer stays ahead

Ferraris F1 Esports champion David Tonizza gave up his title defence in a blaze of glory with a lights-to-flag victory around a virtual Monza on Thursday night as Alfa Romeos Jarno Opmeer retained the overall lead. With three races remainin...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Reinfection unlikely for at least 6 monthsPeople whove had COVID-19 are highly unlikely to contract it again for at least six months after their first infection, according to a Bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020