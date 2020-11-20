Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan health experts urge pause in domestic travel campaign as COVID-19 cases surge

Japanese health experts said the government should consider pausing its domestic travel campaign in some regions amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases and as the nation heads into a holiday weekend.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:06 IST
Japan health experts urge pause in domestic travel campaign as COVID-19 cases surge

Japanese health experts said the government should consider pausing its domestic travel campaign in some regions amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases and as the nation heads into a holiday weekend. The expert panel recommended excluding regions from the government's Go To Travel campaign if conditions worsen. It also said local governments should ask restaurants and bars to shorten business hours for about three weeks to dent the spike in cases.

"Stronger measures will be taken in a short period of time and in high-risk areas to avoid the kind of situation that would require the declaration of a state of emergency," economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters on Friday after meeting with the experts. New cases have surged to record levels in Japan this week, prompting Tokyo municipal authorities to raise the city's epidemic alert to the highest level.

The government declared a state of emergency in April as COVID-19 hospitalizations brought the medical system to the brink of collapse. It has resisted the recent calls to curtail its domestic travel push, aimed at reviving local economies. The resurgence in infections comes as Japan starts an extended weekend due to a public holiday on Monday.

Compared to the previous wave, the current spike is affecting more older people, and infections are largely taking place within families and at facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes. Along with Tokyo, other hot spots include the northern island of Hokkaido and the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo.

"Tokyo and Hokkaido are entering an exponential growth phase," said Kenji Shibuya, director of the Institute of Population Health at King's College, London. "If they do not control the infection, another SOE (state of emergency) would be inevitable and the economic consequences would be substantial."

In raising the capital's alert level on Thursday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called for maximum caution as the year-end party season approaches. Japan's tally of new cases reached a record 2,414 cases on Friday, according to public broadcaster NHK. Severe cases nationwide are also at an all-time high of 280, according to the latest data.

With about 126,000 cases and 1,955 fatalities, Japan has weathered the pandemic better than most major economies.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer, family of Kerala journalist can meet him in jail, UP govt tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on Friday that an advocate can meet Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped, in jail...

Will take legal action against CA candidates sending threat mails to exam centres: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI has warned candidates appearing for CA exams against sending threat mails to examination centres, saying legal action will be initiated for such misdemeanour. In a statement, the ICAI sai...

Canada visa application centres to accept biometric enrolments for select categories

VFS Global on Friday said it will resume biometrics enrolments for Canada visa applications in select categories, including family and students, across India. Effective November 25, Canada visa applicants who have submitted online applicati...

PM Modi extends greetings to people on Chhath festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Chhath festival on Friday. In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said, Best wishes to the people of the country on Chhath which is the mega festival of worshipping the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020