Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal asks market associations to provide free masks to those not wearing it

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government does not want to shut any market and asked representatives of market associations to provide masks to those not wearing it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:33 IST
Kejriwal asks market associations to provide free masks to those not wearing it
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government does not want to shut any market and asked representatives of market associations to provide masks to those not wearing it. At a virtual meeting with the representatives of the market associations, the chief minister also sought cooperation from the market associations on curbing COVID-19 cases in the city. "Met representatives of market associations. I removed their anxieties, government does not wish to shut any market. They assured anyone not wearing a mask in the market will be provided free by market associations. All shops will also be asked to keep spare masks and hand sanitizers," Kejriwal tweeted. He said he was assured by market associations that they will provide free masks to those not wearing it and also ensure the availability of spare masks and sanitizers at shops. Amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Kejriwal had on Tuesday sought power from the Centre to impose restrictions in those markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots due to crowded situations, people not using face masks, and violations of social distancing there.

"Delhi government does not want to shut any market, the people of the associations should provide free masks to the people who are without masks," Kejriwal said in the meeting and sought cooperation in controlling the rising cases of Corona in the national capital. The market associations assured that they will support and extend all possible help to the government to prevent the infection of COVID-19 in the marketplaces, said a Delhi government statement. In view of the rising coronavirus infections in the city, the representatives of the market associations expressed concern over the possibility of closing down of markets, on which the chief minister "clarified" that the Delhi government does not want to shut any market, the statement said. He said that despite the rapid spread of coronavirus in Delhi, our doctors, nurses, and medical staff have done commendable work and are tirelessly treating COVID 19 patients. Constant efforts are being made to ensure that Delhi residents do not suffer due to the shortage of ICU beds in hospitals. Seeing the shortage of ICU beds, the chief minister has appealed to increase ICU beds by meeting doctors in GTB and DDU hospitals, it said.

After the efforts of the chief minister, 663 additional ICU beds will be increased in Delhi government hospitals within the next few days. Also, 750 ICU beds have been received from the central government, added the statement. The chief minister has also appealed all the political parties to deploy their volunteers on the road to distribute masks to people who are not wearing it.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

American star Gio Reyna extends Dortmund contract to 2025

American youngster Gio Reyna has extended his contract with German team Borussia Dortmund. The 18-year-old Reyna, the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga, signed a new deal through June 2025, the club said Friday.Reyna, the son of f...

Sebi slaps Rs 45 lakh fine on three individuals for IPO fund diversion

Sebi on Friday imposed a total fine of Rs 45 lakh on three individuals for diverting proceeds from the initial public offer of Paramount Printpackaging Ltd PPL and making wrong disclosures. A fine of Rs 15 lakh each has been imposed on Div...

Children want political parties to include their issues in poll manifestos

Four thousand children from 40 organisations in Assam on Friday released a manifesto listing their problems so that they are included by political parties in their manifestos for the 2021 state elections. The children from 17 districts of t...

Assam Cong hits out at Himanta for accusing it of pursuing communal agenda

Assam Congress president Ripun Bora on Friday said that the party was yet to enter into an alliance with the AIUDF and it was the BJP that had earlier joined hands with the same party AIUDF which it now calls communal. Reacting to senior BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020