Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida random testing: COVID-19 positivity rate higher among people tested at Delhi border

The positivity rate among people randomly tested for COVID-19 at Gautam Buddh Nagar's Delhi border was higher than in non-border areas of the district on Thursday, according to officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:51 IST
Noida random testing: COVID-19 positivity rate higher among people tested at Delhi border

The positivity rate among people randomly tested for COVID-19 at Gautam Buddh Nagar's Delhi border was higher than in non-border areas of the district on Thursday, according to officials. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had on Wednesday started random testing of people coming from Delhi to Noida at the borders of the two cities amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

On Thursday, 178 people were randomly tested at Ashok Nagar and at the Botanical Garden Metro Station, while 165 tests were done on Wednesday at the DND and the Chilla borders in Noida, according to officials. Nine incoming people were found COVID-19 positive during the random antigen-based tests on Thursday and three were found positive on Wednesday, as per official figures.

Giving details of Thursday, Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Sanjeev Manglik said 178 random antigen-based tests were done and out of these nine were found positive for the novel coronavirus. "The positivity rate in border areas was 5.06 per cent," he said.

On the other hand, 2,712 antigen-based tests were done in non-border areas of the district and 27 positive cases were reported, Manglik said, adding that the positivity rate was less than one per cent. "In non-border areas, the positivity rate was 0.99 per cent," the ACMO said.

The purpose of randomly testing incoming people from Delhi at Noida's borders was to assess and prevent the spread of the infection from high-risk carriers, according to District Magistrate Suhas L Y. "This is being done in order to assess the spread of the infection and would help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations, where a large number of people work and commute between Gautam Buddh Nagar and adjacent areas, so that the spread of infection is contained to a large extent," he said earlier this week.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had 1,401 active cases of COVID-19, while the district's overall infection tally stood at 21,166 and the death toll at 74, according to official data on Friday. Delhi has crossed five lakh cases while its death toll was around 8,000, according to official figures.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi reviews India's COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review the countrys vaccination strategy in which important issues related to progress of COVID-19 vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed. In tweets,...

Ethiopian govt says troops take two towns from Tigray fighters

Government forces take two towns in Tigray Tigray forces fire rockets at airport of neighbouring region UN plans for 200,000 refugees to flee into Sudan Updates with two towns taken, says government ADDIS ABABA, EthiopiaUM RAKUBA, Sudan, ...

Canada seeing a massive spoke in COVID cases, hospitals could be swamped - PM Trudeau

Canada is seeing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases which could overwhelm the hospital system, an emotional Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, imploring Canadians to stay home as much as possible. A second wave is ripping across t...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip on concerns over rising COVID-19 infections

The SP 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday with a surge in coronavirus cases threatening to derail a fragile economic recovery, even as plans were announced for ending several of the Federal Reserves economic support programs.The Nasdaq edged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020