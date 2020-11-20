Left Menu
PM reviews India's COVID-19 vaccination strategy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy in which issues like prioritization of population groups and tech platform for rolling out a vaccine for the coronavirus were discussed. Modi tweeted that the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals, and procurement

"Reviewed various issues like prioritization of population groups, reaching out to HCWs (health care workers), cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out," he said. A number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in advanced phases of a trial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review the countrys vaccination strategy in which important issues related to progress of COVID-19 vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed.

