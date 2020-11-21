Left Menu
Development News Edition

One-fourth of UP's active COVID-19 cases are in its eight NCR districts

UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Shamli districts are a part of the NCR, a wider region that also comprises districts from Haryana, Rajasthan and entire Delhi. According to UP's official data updated till Friday, there were a total of 5,21,988 COVID-19 cases in the state, while the number of active cases stood at 23,357, of which 5,863 (25.10 per cent) were in its NCR districts.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-11-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 12:06 IST
One-fourth of UP's active COVID-19 cases are in its eight NCR districts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh's eight districts that lie in the National Capital Region (NCR) account for over 25 per cent or one-fourth of the state's active COVID-19 cases and nearly 11 per cent of the deaths linked to the disease, according to official data. UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Shamli districts are a part of the NCR, a wider region that also comprises districts from Haryana, Rajasthan and entire Delhi.

According to UP's official data updated till Friday, there were a total of 5,21,988 COVID-19 cases in the state, while the number of active cases stood at 23,357, of which 5,863 (25.10 per cent) were in its NCR districts. Meerut has the highest number of 2,102 active cases among these eight districts, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,401), Ghaziabad (1,195), Muzaffarnagar (431), Bulandshahr (304), Shamli (168) Hapur (167) and Baghpat (149), according to the data.

The state has so far recorded 7,500 deaths linked to COVID-19, with 819 (10.92 per cent) of them being recorded in the NCR districts, it showed. The highest number of such deaths was recorded in Meerut (375), which is followed by Ghaziabad (89), Muzaffarnagar (85), Bulandshahr (80), Gautam Buddh Nagar (74), Hapur (62), Shamli (28) and Baghpat (26), the data showed.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, has 75 districts, including major ones like Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Gorakhpur and Bareilly in terms of population and area. The NCR altogether comprises 23 districts from the three states of Haryana, UP and Rajasthan, and the entire national capital territory of Delhi spanning across 55,083 sq km, according to the NCR Planning Board.

The data, which is updated every 24 hours, also showed that so far, 4,91,131 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease across the state, with 73,046 (14.87 per cent) such patients being in the eight NCR districts. Till Friday, the highest number of such recoveries was recorded in Ghaziabad (20,026), which is followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (19,691), Meerut (14,408), Muzaffarnagar (6,140), Bulandshahr (4,786), Hapur (3,445), Shamli (2,898) and Baghpat (1,652), it stated.

The official statewide data does not share any number on testing of samples nor does it show the total positive COVID-19 cases at the district level. There were 4,39,747 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 84,78,124 patients have been discharged and overall 1,32,726 deaths recorded so far, according to a central government data updated till Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 90,50,597, the data updated till 8 am on Saturday showed.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minor girl burnt to death in Peshawar

In another heinous example of lawlessness in Pakistan, a seven-year-old girl was burnt to death in Peshawars Badaber town, with evidence suggesting that she was dragged into nearby field before her body was recovered, police said on Friday....

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany surpasses 900,000: Robert Koch Institute

Berlin Germany, November 21 ANISputnik Germany has confirmed 22,964 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 902,528, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday. The death toll has grown by 254 to 13,884 peop...

Amazon launches AFBP to prepare MBA graduates for leadership roles at co

Amazonon Friday launched its flagship leadership development programme Amazon Future Builders Program AFBP for students enrolled in premier B-Schools in India, including IIMs, ISB and XLRI and prepare them for leadership roles at the compan...

Playing with experienced players "benefitted" hockey player Jyoti

Indian womens hockey team forward Jyoti has said that playing alongside experienced players has taught her a lot. Jyoti had made her senior team debut for the womens side in April 2019 during the Malaysia Tour. During that particular tour, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020