57 officer trainees test COVID-19 positive at Mussoorie-based civil services training academy

As many as 57 civil services officer trainees have tested positive for coronavirus at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) at Mussoorie, prompting authorities to close "all non-essential departments" there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 19:07 IST
As many as 57 civil services officer trainees have tested positive for coronavirus at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) at Mussoorie, prompting authorities to close "all non-essential departments" there. The academy is taking every measure to break the chain of COVID-19 spread in consonance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the District Administration, Dehradun, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Saturday said. All officer trainees, who have tested positive, have been quarantined in a dedicated COVID care centre, it said. It said, "57 officer trainees have tested COVID positive at LBSNAA since November 20, 2020. A total of 428 officer trainees are on campus for the 95th foundation course which is conducted for new entrants to the civil services." The academy has conducted more than 162 RT-PCR tests in coordination with district authorities since Friday, the statement said. "The academy has decided to conduct all activities, including training, online till the midnight of December 3, 2020. The protocols relating to social distancing, frequent hand wash and wearing of mask are being strictly followed by the officer trainees and staff members," it said.

Food and other necessities are being delivered to the officer trainees in their hostels by staff who are equipped adequately in protective gear, it added. LBSNAA Director Sanjeev Chopra said the academy, the Dehradun District Administration and Health Department of Uttrarkhand are working together to address the challenge.

"All non-essential departments have been closed, complete sanitisation for the entire campus has been undertaken," he told PTI. The LBSNAA is a premier training academy for the civil servants.

