Two patients suffer burn injuries after fire breaks out at Gwalior hospital
Two patients have suffered burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Gwalior on Saturday.ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-11-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 19:15 IST
According to officials, the fire broke out on the third floor of the hospital due to a short circuit. A total of 9 patients were shifted to the second floor. In the process, two patients suffered burn injuries, informed Additional District Magistrate Kishore Kanyal. (ANI)