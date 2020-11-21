India's COVID-19 tally reaches 90,50,598 with 46,232 new cases

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The total figure includes 4,39,747 active cases and 84,78,124 recoveries.

The death toll due to the virus currently stands at 1,32,726, with 564 reported in the last 24 hours as per the Ministry's morning update. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,66,022 COVID-19 samples were tested on Friday. With this, a total of 13,06,57,808 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

In a development, as many as 10,66,022 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours increasing India's total cumulative tests to 13,06,57,808, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday. In line with its commitment to conduct more than one million tests every day, India successfully conducted one crore tests for the infection in a span of 10 days. The Health Ministry said an average of more than 10 lakh tests were conducted daily which ensured the cumulative positivity rate remained low.

Delhi reported 5,879 new COVID-19 cases, 6,963 recoveries, and 111 deaths, according to Delhi Health Department on Saturday. Total cases: 5,23,117; total recoveries: 4,75,106 active cases: 39,741; death toll: 8,270. As many as 278 new cases were reported in Bihar on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,881, the state's health department has said.

As many as 1,515 new COVID-19 cases, 1,271 discharges/recoveries, and nine deaths have been reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. Total cases reach 1,95,917, recoveries/discharges reach 1,78,786 and the active cases are at 13,285 while the deaths reach 3,846. Puducherry has reported 65 new COVID-19 cases, 82 discharges. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rose to 36,648 till date, including 602 active cases, 35,437 recoveries and 609 deaths, said Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry.

Rajasthan reported 3,007 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths and 1,963 recoveries/discharges today. Total cases in the state rose to 2,40,676 including 2,146 deaths and 2,16,579 recoveries/discharges. Active cases stand at 21,951.

As many as 5,772 new COVID-19 cases, 6,719 recoveries and 25 deaths have been reported in Kerala today. The total number of active cases is now at 66,856; so far 4,88,437 patients have recovered. The death toll stands at 2022. As many as 608 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 311 from the Jammu division and 297 from the Kashmir division. The total number of cases is now at 1,05,984 including 5,720 active cases, 98,640 recoveries, and 1,624 deaths, said the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Andhra Pradesh reports 1,160 new COVID-19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,61,092 There are 14,770 active cases and 8,39,395 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,927, as per the State Health Department. Meanwhile, 278 more COVID19 positive cases have been reported on 20 November, taking the total count of active cases in Bihar to 5,881, said State Health Department.

Eight deaths and 585 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 70,790 including 64,851 recoveries, 4,166 active cases and 1,146 deaths. As many as 270 new COVID-19 cases, 193 recoveries, and one death have been reported in Manipur today. Total number of cases now is 23,018 including 19,813 recoveries, 2,972 active cases and 233 deaths. The recovery rate is 86.07 per cent.

Karnataka has reported 1,781 new COVID-19 cases,1,799 discharges and 20 deaths today Total cases in the state rose to 8,71,342, including 8,34,968 discharges and 11,641 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,714. Maharashtra has reported 5,760 new COVID-19 cases, 4,088 recoveries and 62 deaths. The total number of cases in the state is 17,74,455. There are 79,873 active cases in the state and 16,47,004 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is 46,573.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 899 discharges, and 11 deaths, according to State Health Department. Total cases: 1,91,246, Total recoveries: 1,76,905, Active cases: 11,192, Death toll: 3,149.(ANI)

