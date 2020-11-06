NHAI officer arrested over bribery charges in Rajasthan

A National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) technical officer was arrested in a bribery case and Rs 47.34 lakh besides other assets were seized from his residence in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Friday. Sitaram Verma, along with executive engineer Dan Singh Meena, was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 to issue an NOC to a petrol pump in Bikaner on Thursday, the official said.

During search of Verma's residence, ACB sleuths seized cash of Rs 47.34 lakh hidden in an almirah, he said. "Besides cash, three four-wheelers, jewellery and several land documents were seized from Verma's residence. Bank locker keys were also found there," ACB ADG Dinesh M N said, adding "disproportionate assets against Verma's income have been found". A currency counting machine was also there in the house, the ADG said. Dan Singh Meena has done engineering from IIT Bombay and is an Indian Engineering Service officer, the official said.