Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. nears 12 million COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

At a press briefing on Friday, the nation's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci likened Pfizer's vaccine and others like it to "cavalry" coming to the country's aid, and he said Americans should meanwhile continue to follow measures such as social distancing and the use of face masks. "If you're fighting a battle and the cavalry is on the way, you don't stop shooting.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 23:04 IST
U.S. nears 12 million COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
Reuters data shows the pace of new infections in the United States has quickened, with nearly one million more cases recorded in just the last 6 days since the country recorded 11 million. Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States was on track to surpass 12 million on Saturday, just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday that health experts have warned could fuel the surging spread of infection around the country.

The milestone marks a worsening of the country's COVID-19 epidemic, which has claimed a quarter of a million lives in the United States, more than in any other nation, and has prompted more than 20 states to impose sweeping new restrictions this month to try to curb the virus. Reuters data shows the pace of new infections in the United States has quickened, with nearly one million more cases recorded in just the last 6 days since the country recorded 11 million. This compares with the 8 days it took to get from 10 million cases to 11 million cases, and the 10 days it took to get from 9 to 10 million.

Health officials have warned that the wave of infections could soon overwhelm the healthcare system if people do not follow public health guidance, particularly around not travelling and mingling with other households for the traditional Thanksgiving celebration on Thursday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued a "strong recommendation" to Americans this week to refrain from travelling over Thanksgiving.

"We're alarmed with the exponential increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths," CDC official Henry Walke told reporters. Many Americans appeared to defy that guidance in the days leading up the holiday. On Friday, video footage on Twitter showed more than a hundred people, wearing masks, crowding departure gates at Sky Harbor airport in Phoenix, Arizona.

The number of people in the United States travelling by air for Thanksgiving was expected to decline by 47.5% from 2019, while the number travelling by car was only expected to fall by about 4%, according to a report released earlier this month by the American Automobile Association. "For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure," AAA senior vice president Paula Twidale said in a statement.

As the United States set a new record for COVID-19 cases on Friday - 196,815 infections in a day - Pfizer Inc said it would seek the emergency-use authorization of its vaccine from U.S. regulators, the first such application. At a press briefing on Friday, the nation's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci likened Pfizer's vaccine and others like it to "cavalry" coming to the country's aid, and he said Americans should meanwhile continue to follow measures such as social distancing and the use of face masks.

"If you're fighting a battle and the cavalry is on the way, you don't stop shooting. You keep going until the cavalry gets here," Fauci said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Thiem beats Djokovic with storming finish to reach ATP Finals title decider

Dominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for the second successive year. The 27-year-old Austrian appeared to be sliding to d...

Ethiopia rejects African mediation, pushes toward rebel-held Tigray capital

The Ethiopian government rebuffed an African effort to mediate on Saturday, saying its troops had seized another town in their march towards the rebel-held capital of northern Tigray region.More than two weeks into Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...

Twitter, Facebook to hand over @POTUS account to Biden on Jan. 20

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc will transfer control of the POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on Jan. 20, the social media companies said on Saturday. The POTUS account on both platforms is the official account of the President of...

Akshay Kumar can ace any genre, says Vaani Kapoor about her 'Bell Bottom' co-star

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen opposite megastar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming spy-thriller Bell Bottom, revealed she has been bowled over by the Khiladi star as the macho hero can pull off any role, any genre with the utmost ease. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020