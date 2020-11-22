67 patients recover from COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, fresh cases at 36

Arunachal Pradesh for the eighth consecutive day reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases, as 67 patients were cured of the disease, while 36 new infections pushed the tally to 16,037, a health department official said on Sunday. A total of 14,937 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, implying a recovery rate of 93.14 per cent, State Surveillance Officer (SSO), Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,051 active COVID-19 cases with positivity rate at 6.86 per cent, while 49 people have succumbed to the infection so far with the fatality rate in the state at 0.30 per cent, he said. Of the 36 new COVID-19 cases, nine each were reported from the Capital Complex region and East Siang district, the official said.

Three cases each were also recorded in Changlang, Siang, West Kameng and Lepa Rada and one each in West Siang, Lohit, Lower Siang, Anjaw, Tawang and Lower Dibang Valley district respectively, the SSO said. Two army personnel and an Assam Rifles jawan are among the fresh infection, Dr Jampa said.

Barring seven, all the patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centers, he said. "All the new infections were detected through rapid antigen tests," the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 696, followed by West Kameng (89), East Siang (45) and Lepa Rada (31), the SSO said. The state has so far tested 3,50,020 samples for COVID-19, including 1,060 on Saturday.