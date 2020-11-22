Left Menu
Maha: Leptospirosis cases reported in Thane's Shahapur, 2 die

Two persons have died of leptospirosis in Shahapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district and two others are undergoing treatment for the disease in Civil Hospital here, a medical officer said on Sunday. Besides, two more persons are undergoing treatment in civil hospital for it," Dr Manish Renge, district medical officer of Thane said. "The cause of other people's death is being investigated," he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 17:54 IST
Two persons have died of leptospirosis in Shahapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district and two others are undergoing treatment for the disease in Civil Hospital here, a medical officer said on Sunday. Several persons have died in Shahapur and Murbad tehsils in the last three weeks due to suspected leptospirosis and dengue. However, the exact reason behind their death is being investigated by the medical authorities, he said.

"In Shahapur, two persons have died of leptospirosis. Besides, two more persons are undergoing treatment in civil hospital for it," Dr Manish Renge, district medical officer of Thane said.

"The cause of other people's death is being investigated," he said. In Shahapur's Bapgaon village alone, which has a population 3,000, at least 10 perons have died during this period, while in Murbad and surrounding villages, another 17 died. But the cause of their deaths is yet to be confirmed, the official said.

In view of this, the health authorities have started holding health camps in the villages of these two tehsils..

