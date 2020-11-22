Left Menu
COVID-19: Raghav Chadha launches Delhi govt's free large-scale RT-PCR testing van

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Sunday launched the Delhi government's large-scale RT-PCR testing drive from Old Rajinder Nagar through COVID-19 mobile testing vans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 20:11 IST
COVID-19: Raghav Chadha launches Delhi govt’s free large-scale RT-PCR testing van
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Sunday launched the Delhi government's large-scale RT-PCR testing drive from Old Rajinder Nagar through COVID-19 mobile testing vans. The mobile coronavirus testing vans would extend free COVID-19 testing facility to residents. At the mobile testing van launched at Old Rajinder Nagar Sunday, more than 170 people, including Chadha himself, got their RT-PCR tests done for COVID-19 in four hours

"At the mobile van, a person is required to only share their name, phone number and address to register for the test. The test result will be sent to their mobile phone within 24 hours," Chadha said

Increased RT-PCR testing is an effective way of knowing just how much has COVID-19 spread in Delhi, the Rajinder Nagar MLA said. "We don't want to be a mere statistic, but take proactive and effective steps to contain the further spread of this dreadful pandemic. I urge citizens to please get tested as and when they exhibit the slightest of symptoms. That can go a long way in saving many lives and containing the spread," Chadha said. Over the last few weeks, Delhi has reported huge daily spikes in coronavirus cases. The total number of cases has climbed to 5,23,117 and deaths to 8,270.

