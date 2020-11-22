Ahmedabad sees 341 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths; 370 recover

Ahmedabad district reported 341 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 47,309, while eight deaths increased the toll to 1,968, an official said. A total of 370 people, comprising 351 from the city limits and rest from rural areas, were discharged on Sunday, he said.

"Ahmedabad city accounted for 318 of the new cases. There are 2,906 active cases in the city now, led by west zone with 479, followed by 464 and 457 cases in north-west and south-west respectively. There are around 1,500 beds available for COVID-19 patients across various government and private hospitals in the city," he added.