Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cities in MP accounted for bulk of COVID-19 cases: CM

The collectors told the CM that COVID-19 cases are rising again due to mingling of people at market places during recent festivities, the official said. Chouhan said all measures should be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus among youths because the percentage of youngsters among the total count of patients is higher.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 21:37 IST
Cities in MP accounted for bulk of COVID-19 cases: CM

About 85 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far in Madhya Pradesh have come from urban areas, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. He said only 15 per cent of the overall coronavirus infections are reported from rural areas.

Taking stock of the pandemic situation in the state, which has so far reported 1,93,044 cases including 1,798 infections on Sunday, Chouhan pointed out crowding in urban areas for the spike. "Social distancing needs to be adhered to seriously in cities," the CM is quoted as saying by an official.

"It was informed during the meeting that men form 69 per cent of the new cases and women 31 per cent," the official said. Meanwhile, Chouhan directed district collectors not to unnecessarily shut down markets and areas.

In the event of closure of a market, transportation of essential commodities, fruits, milk, vegetables etc should be ensured, Chouhan told officials. The collectors told the CM that COVID-19 cases are rising again due to mingling of people at market places during recent festivities, the official said.

Chouhan said all measures should be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus among youths because the percentage of youngsters among the total count of patients is higher. Only 10 per cent of the total patients are elderly people since they are taking precautions, the CM was told.

PTI ADU NSK NSK.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lo...

COVID-19: North Delhi Municipal Corporation to open 104 face mask banks, says mayor

The BJP ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC will open 104 face mask banks in all the wards of the civic body to protect people from COVID-19. North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash on Sunday inaugurated a mask bank at his official residence...

'Freaky' Repeats as Winner at Quiet U.S. Box Office With $1.2 Million

By Dave McNary LOS ANGELES, Nov 22, Variety.com - Body-swap horror comedy Freaky repeated as the winner of a seriously subdued U.S. box office with 1.2 million at 2,057 locations in North America.The Universal and Blumhouse Productions movi...

Two Delhi evening markets ordered shut for violating COVID-19 norms

The West Delhi district authorities Sunday ordered two evening markets in Nangloi to be shut for flouting various COVID-19 safety guidelines including on social distancing and face mask, officials said. The District Disaster Management Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020