G20 group say they will ensure fair access to COVID-19 vaccine

Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies said on Sunday they would ensure an affordable and fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries were not left out, according to a final summit communique.

They said they supported a global project for vaccines, tests and therapeutics - called Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator - and its COVAX facility to distribute vaccines. (Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)