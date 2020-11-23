Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 21, up from 16 the previous day, with three cases of local transmission and 14 cases originating overseas, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. The Commission said in its daily bulletin that two of the local transmissions took place in Inner Mongolia and one in Shanghai.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 04:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 21, up from 16 the previous day, with three cases of local transmission and 14 cases originating overseas, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

The Commission said in its daily bulletin that two of the local transmissions took place in Inner Mongolia and one in Shanghai. Inner Mongolia’s health authority said on Saturday it had confirmed two new coronavirus cases in Hulunbuir city on the Chinese border with Russia.

According to a report from the official Xinhua news agency, the positive case in Shanghai was found after mass testing following infections of a security inspector at Pudong International Airport and his wife. Shanghai's health authority later reported two new locally transmitted cases in the city on Sunday, both connected to the Pudong cases.

Mainland China reported another 11 asymptomatic cases on Nov. 21, down from 18 on the previous day. It has so far reported an accumulated total of 86,431 COVID-19 cases, with the official death toll at 4,634.

Also Read: US sanctions 4 Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

WHO COVID envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response 'incomplete'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaign parts ways with Powell after vote-switching claim

U.S. President Donald Trumps election campaign on Sunday distanced itself from Sidney Powell, a lawyer who claimed at a news conference last week that electronic voting systems had switched millions of ballots to President-elect Joe Biden. ...

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

China recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 22, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that nine of the new cases were imported infections originat...

Mexican church decries Senate's marijuana legalisation vote

Mexicos Roman Catholic Church on Sunday criticised a vote in the Senate to legalise the possession, cultivation and use of small amounts of marijuana. The bill adopted this past week must still go to the lower house of Congress for a vote.I...

New central London office construction falls 50% in six months - Deloitte

Construction of new office space in central London fell by 50 in the six months to the end of September as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on major cities kept developers away, according to a survey published on Monday. The amount of ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020