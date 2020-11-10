Left Menu
US sanctions 4 Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

A statement issued by the department on Monday said the four would be banned from travelling to the US and have any assets in the country blocked over their role in implementing the territory's sweeping national security law, seen as heavily restricting free speech and opposition politics since its passage in June. The US has already imposed such sanctions on a number of officials, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Washington accuses Beijing of betraying a promise to allow the former British colony to retain its own civil liberties for 50 years after its handover to Chinese rule in 1997.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-11-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 08:39 IST
US sanctions 4 Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

The US State Department has announced sanctions against an additional four Chinese officials over the crackdown on political rights in Hong Kong. A statement issued by the department on Monday said the four would be banned from travelling to the US and have any assets in the country blocked over their role in implementing the territory's sweeping national security law, seen as heavily restricting free speech and opposition politics since its passage in June.

The US has already imposed such sanctions on a number of officials, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Washington accuses Beijing of betraying a promise to allow the former British colony to retain its own civil liberties for 50 years after its handover to Chinese rule in 1997. “These actions underscore U.S. resolve to hold accountable key figures that are actively eviscerating the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and undermining Hong Kong's autonomy," the State Department said.

The four are: Li Jiangzhou, the deputy director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security established after the law was passed; head of the police National Security Division Edwina Law; police Senior Superintendent Steve Li Kwai-Wah; and deputy director of the central government's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office Deng Zhonghua. Monday's announcement came as Hong Kong's 19 pro-democracy lawmakers said they would resign en masse from the city's legislative council if Beijing disqualifies any of them.

Unconfirmed reports have said that China's National People's Congress Standing Committee was preparing to disqualify four legislators at a meeting this week, accusing them of filibustering meetings and violating their oaths of office..

