FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* South Korea reported another daily rise of more than 200 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day after it tightened social distancing rules. * India's health minister said a locally developed vaccine candidate could complete its final trials in a month or two.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 10:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Leaders of the 20 biggest economies vowed to strive for fair global access to a coronavirus vaccine, while the United States and Germany said they could start inoculating their citizens by next month.

* Britain could give regulatory approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine this week, the Telegraph reported, as the government said it was working with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to ease restrictions over Christmas. * Germany will have to extend restrictions until Dec. 20, according to senior politicians and a draft proposal obtained by Reuters on Sunday.

* Spain will begin a comprehensive vaccination programme in January, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday. * France will start easing lockdown rules in coming weeks, carrying out the process in three stages.

AMERICAS * Nevada's governor said he was tightening restrictions on casinos, restaurants and bars, while imposing a broader mandate for face-coverings.

* Workers at Tesla Inc's California vehicle factory are deemed essential and are not impacted by the state's latest restrictions, the state's health department said. * The city of Toronto and the suburb of Peel will enter lockdown on Monday, with all indoor social gatherings banned, restaurants operating exclusively takeout and delivery, and retail stores open only for curbside pickup.

* Brazil's health ministry said it will sign non-binding letters of intent to purchase coronavirus vaccines from four companies and Russia's sovereign wealth fund. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's two most populous states reopened their borders on Monday after more than four months, as Victoria stamped out a second coronavirus wave. * South Korea reported another daily rise of more than 200 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day after it tightened social distancing rules.

* India's health minister said a locally developed vaccine candidate could complete its final trials in a month or two. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A sharp rise in infections in the Gaza Strip could overwhelm the Palestinian enclave's meagre medical system by next week, public health advisers said. * Dubai's health regulator said children aged between 3-16 could now be tested by providing a saliva sample instead of the widely used nasal swab.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * CanSino Biologics Inc will start testing its vaccine candidate in late-stage human trials in Argentina and Chile.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued emergency use authorization for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody therapy. * Moderna will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its vaccine candidate, Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told a German newspaper.

* People who've had COVID-19 are highly unlikely to contract it again for at least six months after the first infection, according to a British study of healthcare workers. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares climbed on Monday, with a broad regional index touching a record high on hopes for imminent vaccines, but worries over the impact of economic lockdowns and uncertainty over U.S. stimulus capped gains. * Construction of new office space in central London fell by 50% in the six months to the end of September.

* Dividend payouts by the world's biggest firms in 2020 will fall by 17.5%-20.0%, equivalent to some $263 billion, a report on Monday forecast. * South Korean exports grew 11.1% in the first 20 days of November from the same period a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, reversing a 5.9% decline in the previous month.

