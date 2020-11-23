Left Menu
INSTANT VIEW-AstraZeneca says its coronavirus vaccine is around 90% effective

PROFESSOR ANDREW POLLARD, DIRECTOR OF THE OXFORD VACCINE GROUP AND CHIEF INVESTIGATOR OF THE OXFORD VACCINE TRIAL "These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 13:34 IST
INSTANT VIEW-AstraZeneca says its coronavirus vaccine is around 90% effective
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AstraZeneca)

AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.

Here are some reactions to the news: BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"Incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials," Johnson said on Twitter. "There are still further safety checks ahead, but these are fantastic results." BRITISH HEALTH SECRETARY MATT HANCOCK

"We hope to be able to start vaccinating next month," Hancock told BBC TV. "The bulk of the vaccine rollout programme will be in January, February, March.

He earlier told Sky News: "We've got 100 million doses on order and should all that go well, the bulk of the rollout will be in the new year." PROFESSOR ANDREW POLLARD, DIRECTOR OF THE OXFORD VACCINE GROUP AND CHIEF INVESTIGATOR OF THE OXFORD VACCINE TRIAL

"These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives. Excitingly, we've found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply. "We also have a vaccine that is going to be easy to distribute if stored at fridge temperatures, and we can get it to every corner in the world. It's already been manufactured in 10 different sites around the world to make sure that that can happen."

PASCAL SORIOT, CHEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ASTRAZENECA "This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency. Furthermore, the vaccine's simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access means it will be affordable and globally available supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval."

LAWRENCE YOUNG, PROFESSOR OF MOLECULAR ONCOLOGY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF WARWICK: "It's fantastic news. It's everything we've been hoping for.... Not least because we have already reserved 100 million doses for the UK - so we were banking on this one."

PROFESSOR SARAH GILBERT, PROFESSOR OF VACCINOLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD "The announcement today takes us another step closer to the time when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by SARS-CoV-2. We will continue to work to provide the detailed information to regulators. It has been a privilege to be part of this multi-national effort which will reap benefits for the whole world."

