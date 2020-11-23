Left Menu
Study shows Favipiravir provides multiple benefits in COVID-19 treatment: Glenmark

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said as per a recently published data the oral antiviral medication Favipiravir was found to provide multiple benefits in COVID-19 treatment including faster time to clinical cure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 13:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said as per a recently published data the oral antiviral medication Favipiravir was found to provide multiple benefits in COVID-19 treatment including faster time to clinical cure. These findings were observed in a randomised, controlled Phase 3 clinical study conducted by the company and the results have been published online in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases (IJID), Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

The Phase 3 study with Favipiravir, sold under the brand name FabiFlu, by the company was conducted in 150 patients, it added. Favipiravir was found to provide multiple treatment benefits, demonstrated by faster time to clinical cure, and significantly delayed the need for supportive oxygen therapy, Glenmark said.

"Additionally, patients of confirmed COVID-19 with moderate symptoms were discharged from hospital earlier than those patients that did not receive Favipiravir, with the median time to clinical cure reduced by 2.5 days compared with the control group," it added. Favipiravir is an antiviral medication that works by inhibiting a viral enzyme called RdRP (RNA dependent RNA polymerase), thereby halting the virus's replication cycle. This helps control the multiplication of the virus and prevents its spread in the patient. Glenmark said.

"It is encouraging to see our trial results now published in a reputed global medical journal, which we hope will support other countries in their fight against this disease," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chief Commercial Officer Robert Crockart said. In June 2020, the company had received manufacturing and marketing approval from India's drug regulator for its generic version of Favipiravir, for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19, Glenmark said.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 485.30 per scrip on BSE, up 0.80 per cent from its previous close..

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

