Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Less than 50,000 daily new cases for 16 days

India has been registering less than 50,000 COVID-19 cases daily since November 8, which assumes significance as several countries in the Western Hemisphere are witnessing a surge in cases at the onset of winter, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:04 IST
COVID-19: Less than 50,000 daily new cases for 16 days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India has been registering less than 50,000 COVID-19 cases daily since November 8, which assumes significance as several countries in the Western Hemisphere are witnessing a surge in cases at the onset of winter, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 85,62,641 which exceeds active cases by 81,19,155.

A total of 44,059 people were found infected with COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours with ten states and UTs contributing to 78.74 per cent of the new infections. Delhi reported 6,746 cases in a day followed by Maharashtra recording 5,753 new cases while Kerala reported 5,254 daily cases.

Of the 511 case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, 74.95 per cent are concentrated in ten states and UTs. Delhi, with 121 reported deaths, contributes 23.68 per cent to the new fatalities, the ministry said, Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 50 while West Bengal followed closely with 49 new fatalities.

"India has been registering less than 50,000 cases for the last 16 days since 8th November. This assumes significance as several countries of the Western Hemisphere are witnessing a huge surge of new cases at the onset of winter," the ministry said. India's present active caseload (4,43,486) comprises 4.85 per cent of the total cases, and has been sustained below the 5 per cent mark.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate continues to be above 93 per cent as 93.68 per cent of all cases have recovered as of date with 41,024 new recoveries being registered in a day. "The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 81,19,155," the ministry said.

Ten states and UTs are contributing to 77.44 per cent of the new recoveries. Kerala saw 6,227 people recovering from COVID-19. Delhi reported 6,154 recoveries. Maharashtra reported another 4,060 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Twenty-one States and UTs are reporting lower than the national average of deaths per million (97). India's COVID-19 caseload went past 91 lakh with 44,059 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,33,738 with 511 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier says "fundamental differences" persist in UK trade talks

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Monday fundamental differences persisted in trade talks with Britain but that both sides were pushing hard for a deal.After technical discussions this weekend, negotiations continue online today...

Churchill Brothers' Honduran recruit Clayvin Zuniga rescued Hurricane Eta-affected people

Having rescued scores of people from hurricane Eta, which has ravaged central America countries, Churchill Brothers Honduran recruit Clayvin Zuniga is now looking to impress with his football skills in the I-league. Zuniga made news with hi...

COVID-19 death toll reaches 100 in Ladakh; civil society calls for week-long shutdown

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory of Ladakh reached 100 as two more people died due to the infection in Leh district, thereby prompting the civil society to call for a self-imposed week-long shutdown here from Monday to contain...

Thai woman alleges sex abuse in school then faces storm of criticism

A row over a Thai woman who held up a placard alleging sexual abuse in schools has put a spotlight on harassment in the education system even as she draws threats of legal action for misrepresentation and attacks for soiling Thailands image...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020