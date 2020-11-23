Bahrain interior ministry says some detainees contract COVID-19 -Twitter

Bahrain interior ministry says some detainees contract COVID-19 -TwitterReuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:05 IST
Bahrain's interior ministry said on Monday that a number of female detainees, who are being held because of visa violations, had contracted COVID-19.
"The necessary medical measures have been taken to treat those infected, and precautionary measures at the site have been strengthened," the statement on the ministry's Twitter account said. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Catherine Evans)
