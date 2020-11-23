Left Menu
EU's Barnier says "fundamental divergences" persist in UK trade talks

Another source, an EU official, added: "The differences on the level playing field and fisheries remain major." The British Sun newspaper reported at the weekend that the negotiators were looking at a clause that would allow a renegotiation of any new fishing arrangement in several years' time.

The European Union's Brexit negotiator said on Monday that big differences persisted in trade talks with Britain but that both sides were pushing hard for a deal. "Time is short. Fundamental divergences still remain, but we are continuing to work hard for a deal," said the EU negotiator, Michel Barnier.

Trade negotiators resumed talks on the shape of the new EU-UK relationship after a post-Brexit standstill agreement expires on Dec. 31. As in the last few weeks, the focus was still squarely on dividing up fishing quotas and ensuring fair competition for companies, including on regulating state aid.

Face-to-face talks, suspended last week after a member of the EU delegation tested positive for the new coronavirus, will resume in London "when it is safe to do so", said a source who follows Brexit, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The British Sun newspaper reported at the weekend that the negotiators were looking at a clause that would allow a renegotiation of any new fishing arrangement in several years' time. An EU diplomat, a third source who spoke under condition of anonymity, confirmed that such an idea was under discussion, but added that the bloc insisted on linking it to the overall trade agreement, meaning that fishing rights could only be renegotiated together with the rest of trade rules.

"We need to uphold the link between fishing and trade rules, this comes in a package," the source said. The EU official said annual renegotiation of fishing quotas was a 'no-go' for the 27-nation bloc. Fisheries are a particularly sensitive issue for France.

Thierry Breton, the French representative on the European Commission, the EU executive, said last week: "We shouldn't have in the Brexit deal revision clauses in one or two years, when everything would change again ... We won't let that happen. We need to give our entrepreneurs predictability."

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

