UK's $16 bln test and trace system isn't working, Labour's Dodds says

Britain has spent 12 billion pounds ($16 billion) on its COVID-19 test and trace scheme yet it is still not working effectively, the opposition Labour Party's finance policy chief Anneliese Dodds said on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:01 IST
Britain has spent 12 billion pounds ($16 billion) on its COVID-19 test and trace scheme yet it is still not working effectively, the opposition Labour Party's finance policy chief Anneliese Dodds said on Monday. Dodds urged the government to get a grip on the crisis and to end what she described as poor financial management during the pandemic.

"We're not talking about small amounts of public money here, 12 billion pounds has been spent on test and trace and it's still not working in the UK effectively," Dodds told a Reuters Newsmaker event. ($1 = 0.7470 pounds)

