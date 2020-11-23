Left Menu
Sport-England to allow 4,000 fans at sporting events in lowest-risk areas

Up to 4,000 spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor sports events in lowest-risk tier one areas of England when a month-long national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 is lifted on Dec. 2, the BBC reported on Monday. As part of new COVID-19 restrictions, a total of 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend sporting events in tier two areas but none can do so in tier three areas, the BBC reported.

Up to 4,000 spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor sports events in lowest-risk tier one areas of England when a month-long national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 is lifted on Dec. 2, the BBC reported on Monday.

As part of new COVID-19 restrictions, a total of 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend sporting events in tier two areas but none can do so in tier three areas, the BBC reported. English Premier League matches have continued behind closed doors during the lockdown announced on Nov. 1. Supporters have not been allowed into sporting venues since the first lockdown was announced in March, barring a few exceptions.

"I can confirm the national restrictions will end on Dec. 2... People can leave their home, subject to the rule of six," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement to the House of Commons. "Wedding services, outdoor sports can resume. Leisure can resume. Sports will be able to resume inside in tier one and two with measures on social distancing.

"Enforcement will be strengthened with new powers to close down premises that pose a risk to public health." Members of Parliament are set to cast a vote on plans before they are confirmed and the government will announce on Thursday which areas will go into which tier.

