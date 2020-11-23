Kerala CM condoles Tarun Gogoi's death

Kerala CM condoles Tarun Gogoi's deathPTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:43 IST
Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of former Assamchief minister Tarun Gogoi
Gogoi died at a Guwahati hospital today whileundergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications
Gogoi, a three-time chief minister of the state from2001 to 2016, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical Collegeand Hospital (GMCH), Assam Health Minister HimantaBiswa Sarma said.PTI RRT BNWELCOME BNWELCOME
