Chhattisgarh adds 2,061 COVID-19 cases; recoveries top 2 lakh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:32 IST
Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 2,061 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 fatalities, taking the tally to 2,25,497 and the toll to 2,746, a health official said. The number of recoveries crossed the two lakh-mark and rose to 2,00,825 after 105 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 1,182 others completed their home isolation period during the day, he said.

The state now has 21,926 active cases, the official said. Raipur district reported 248 new cases, taking its total count to 45,141, including 642 deaths.

Korba district recorded 196 new cases, Raigarh 168, Janjgir-Champa 157, Rajnandgaon 129, Bilaspur 128, Balod 121 and Durg 119, among other districts, he said. Of the latest fatalities, three took place on Monday and six on Sunday. Five deaths had taken place earlier but were added to the fatality tally on Monday," he added.

