Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU plans easier access to generics in potential blow to big drugmakers

They can only be marketed by manufacturers after intellectual property rights to the original drug expire. The proposal says EU antitrust rules will be applied more strictly to stop patent-holding pharmaceutical companies that "hinder the entry or expansion of the more affordable medicines of their generic and biosimilar competitors".

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 00:31 IST
EU plans easier access to generics in potential blow to big drugmakers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission wants to make it easier for patients to access cheaper, generic medicines, a draft EU document seen by Reuters shows, in a move that could cut the revenues of big pharmaceutical firms. The EU executive outlines its strategy for the sector in a document due to be published on Wednesday, with the goal of making drugs more affordable and preventing the dramatic shortages seen in the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring.

"The Commission will consider targeted policies that support greater generic and biosimilar competition," the document says. Generic versions of medicines are effectively cheaper copies of patented drugs and are based on the same active substances. They can only be marketed by manufacturers after intellectual property rights to the original drug expire.

The proposal says EU antitrust rules will be applied more strictly to stop patent-holding pharmaceutical companies that "hinder the entry or expansion of the more affordable medicines of their generic and biosimilar competitors". Among the EU's possible actions, expected in 2022, are the removal of barriers that delay the entry of generics to market, increased uptake by health systems and clearer provisions for the conduct of trials on patented products to support generic marketing authorisation applications.

The Commission also says that incentives and obligations for pharma firms may be reviewed by 2022 to link them more closely to requirements for wider distribution and greater competition. This could require drugmakers to make their patented drugs available in all EU 27 states or risk shorter period of intellectual property rights. Smaller countries are often not on the radar of big drugmakers because they are less profitable.

Amid medicines in short or no supply in the bloc are antibiotics and drugs for children and rare diseases. The Commission estimates that 95% of the more than 7,000 known rare illnesses have no treatment to date. Shortages in the bloc were made worse in the first phase of the pandemic, amid export bans and other trade restrictions and when India curbed the export of paracetamol, the painkiller temporarily disappeared from shelves in many EU countries.

The document says measures will be introduced in 2022 to boost the EU's "strategic autonomy", including earlier notification of shortages and enhanced transparency of stocks.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's King Felipe in quarantine after close contact with coronavirus case

Spains King Felipe VI started 10 days of quarantine on Monday after coming into close contact with someone who later tested positive for the new coronavirus, a Royal House source said. The king, 52, has cancelled his public appearances duri...

Catholic leaders in Mexico move Guadalupe pilgrimage online to avoid crowds

Mexican church and civic leaders on Monday canceled an annual gathering that attracts massive crowds of Catholic pilgrims to protect people amid an intensifying coronavirus outbreak. The feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated on De...

Olde English pub in San Francisco area calls closing time after 57 years

An Olde English pub that once hosted poets and intellectuals of Berkeley, Californias free speech movement will shut down for good this month, with hopes of bringing the same spirit elsewhere after the pandemic.The Albatross Pub in Berkeley...

Pope, for first time, says China's Uighurs are 'persecuted'

In a new book, Pope Francis for the first time calls Chinas Muslim Uighurs a persecuted people, something human rights activists have been urging him to do for years.In the wide-ranging Let Us Dream The Path to A Better Future, Francis also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020