Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA registered COVID-19 positivity rate of 14%: Mkhize

The Eastern Cape active cases have jumped to 11 099, followed by Free State 7 659 and the Western Cape 7 731.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:44 IST
SA registered COVID-19 positivity rate of 14%: Mkhize
Of the new additional deaths, 26 were reported in the Eastern Cape, 19 in the Free State, eight in the North West, seven in the Western Cape and three in Limpopo. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa recorded 2 080 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 769 759.

"We have registered a positivity rate of 14%, which is concerning," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Eastern Cape active cases have jumped to 11 099, followed by Free State 7 659 and the Western Cape 7 731.

Meanwhile, 65 more people succumbed to the deadly virus, which brings the death toll to 20 968.

Of the new additional deaths, 26 were reported in the Eastern Cape, 19 in the Free State, eight in the North West, seven in the Western Cape and three in Limpopo.

In addition, the recovery rate stands at 92.4% after 711 195 people beat the Coronavirus.

"The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 305 343 with 14 377 new tests conducted since the last report," Mkhize added.

The World Health Organisation is currently reporting 58 425 681 global cases, including 1 385 218 deaths.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bring down COVID-19 positivity rate under 5 pc, increase RT-PCR tests: PM Modi to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to coronavirus recovery and fatality rates but asserted that the positivity rate needs to be brought down to under five per ...

Iran sees foreign firms returning if U.S. lifts sanctions

Iran expects foreign companies to return to the country if U.S. sanctions are lifted under President-elect Joe Biden and some firms have made initial contacts already, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday. Major foreign c...

COVID-19: Telangana ready to vaccinate people when ready, KCR tells Modi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the state government is ready with an action plan to administer scientifically approved COVID-19 vaccine to the people and felt that that verification should be done on...

No FIRs will be launched on the basis of the amendment brought to the Police Act: Kerala govt to High Court.

No FIRs will be launched on the basis of the amendment brought to the Police Act Kerala govt to High Court....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020