Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre asks states to set up panels for vaccine distribution: Karna Minister

Bommai, who participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said the plan was to provide the vaccine on priority basis for 30 crore people. There should be election like meticulous preparation from the booth level by having in place vaccination centres and trained health workers or volunteers, for quick and effective distribution of the vaccine, he told reporters here.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:49 IST
Centre asks states to set up panels for vaccine distribution: Karna Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has asked states to constitute a steering committee at state-level and district and taluk levels for quick and effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccine once available, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. Bommai, who participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said the plan was to provide the vaccine on priority basis for 30 crore people.

There should be election like meticulous preparation from the booth level by having in place vaccination centres and trained health workers or volunteers, for quick and effective distribution of the vaccine, he told reporters here. "The Prime Minister's video conference was to ensure proper implementation, whenever the vaccine is ready and towards ensuring that it reaches certain sections of people on priority," the Minister said.

Among the priority category, about one crore would be health workers, two crore corona warriors, about 26 crore people above the age of 50-60 years and remaining are those with comorbidities, he said. A steering committee under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister will be constituted at the state level. There will be committees at the district and taluk levels, Bommai said.

Volunteers have to be trained and health workers both in public and private sectors have to be used for this purpose, he said, sharing details of the deliberations in the video conference. "During elections how we plan meticulously at every booth level in such a way vaccination centres have to be set up, digital information has to be created and track record has to be maintained as vaccination is to be administered in two to three doses," he added.

Modi on Tuesday interacted via video conferencing with chief ministers of various states regarding COVID-19 situation and vaccine distribution plan. Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and senior officials also attended the meeting. The meeting comes as the central government has been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Besides Yediyurappa and Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and other senior officials were present at the meeting on Karnataka's behalf. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, who participated in the video conference from Hyderabad, in a statement said, as per directions of the union government, preparations were under way for vaccine distribution in the state.

A total of 29,451 vaccine distribution centres and more than 10,000 vaccinators have been identified. There were about 2,855 cold chain centres in the state and cold storage facilities of the Veterinary Department and private hospitals will also be utilised, he added.

Responding to a question as to when the vaccine will be available, Bommai said no specific date has been shared by the Centre. Development of vaccines against COVID-19 was at various stages with -- 50 in clinical research stage, 25 under advanced trial and five are in clinical trial stage in the country, he said.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Prepare action plan on preparedness for distributing COVID-19 vaccine as and when it is available"

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials of the Medical and Health Department to prepare an action plan on the preparedness for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine as and when it becomes available. Addr...

Warsaw, Budapest mayors criticise vetoes of EU budget

The Mayors of Budapest and Warsaw criticised the Polish and Hungarian national governments for vetoing the EU budget and COVID-19 recovery fund, and said the EU should cooperate directly with regions of member countries. Hungary and Poland ...

Russian vaccine Sputnik V has efficacy of over 95 per cent: RFID CEO

The Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been found to be over 95 percent effective, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday. In a virtual conference from Moscow, Dmi...

With Ethiopia on brink of escalation, diplomacy in doubt

Alarm spiralled Tuesday over Ethiopias imminent tank attack on the capital of the defiant Tigray region, with a rush of warnings about protecting civilians three weeks after the war began. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds 72-hour ultimatum for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020