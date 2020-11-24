Centre asks states to set up panels for vaccine distribution: Karna Minister

The Centre has asked states to constitute a steering committee at state-level and district and taluk levels for quick and effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccine once available, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. Bommai, who participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said the plan was to provide the vaccine on priority basis for 30 crore people.

There should be election like meticulous preparation from the booth level by having in place vaccination centres and trained health workers or volunteers, for quick and effective distribution of the vaccine, he told reporters here. "The Prime Minister's video conference was to ensure proper implementation, whenever the vaccine is ready and towards ensuring that it reaches certain sections of people on priority," the Minister said.

Among the priority category, about one crore would be health workers, two crore corona warriors, about 26 crore people above the age of 50-60 years and remaining are those with comorbidities, he said. A steering committee under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister will be constituted at the state level. There will be committees at the district and taluk levels, Bommai said.

Volunteers have to be trained and health workers both in public and private sectors have to be used for this purpose, he said, sharing details of the deliberations in the video conference. "During elections how we plan meticulously at every booth level in such a way vaccination centres have to be set up, digital information has to be created and track record has to be maintained as vaccination is to be administered in two to three doses," he added.

Modi on Tuesday interacted via video conferencing with chief ministers of various states regarding COVID-19 situation and vaccine distribution plan. Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and senior officials also attended the meeting. The meeting comes as the central government has been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Besides Yediyurappa and Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and other senior officials were present at the meeting on Karnataka's behalf. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, who participated in the video conference from Hyderabad, in a statement said, as per directions of the union government, preparations were under way for vaccine distribution in the state.

A total of 29,451 vaccine distribution centres and more than 10,000 vaccinators have been identified. There were about 2,855 cold chain centres in the state and cold storage facilities of the Veterinary Department and private hospitals will also be utilised, he added.

Responding to a question as to when the vaccine will be available, Bommai said no specific date has been shared by the Centre. Development of vaccines against COVID-19 was at various stages with -- 50 in clinical research stage, 25 under advanced trial and five are in clinical trial stage in the country, he said.