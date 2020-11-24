Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govts have to work as team to ensure vaccination drive is smooth, sustained: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said any vaccine against coronavirus that is administered to citizens will meet all necessary scientific criteria and stressed that governments at all levels will have to work together to ensure that the vaccination drive is smooth, systematic and sustained.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:31 IST
Govts have to work as team to ensure vaccination drive is smooth, sustained: PM Modi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said any vaccine against coronavirus that is administered to citizens will meet all necessary scientific criteria and stressed that governments at all levels will have to work together to ensure that the vaccination drive is smooth, systematic and sustained. Interacting with the chief ministers and other representatives of states and Union Territories, Modi said the vaccine research has reached almost the final stages and the government was closely monitoring the development process, while maintaining contacts with all stakeholders. The modalities of COVID-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration were discussed during the meeting.

"It is not yet decided whether there will be one, two or three doses of vaccine. Their prices are also not decided. We don't have answers to such questions right now as there are different people in the world making it. The corporate world is involved, there is competition among them, countries have their diplomatic interests, have to wait for WHO also," Modi said. He asked the chief ministers to ensure regular monitoring of the state level steering committee and state and district level taskforces to ensure better results, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi forewarned that past experience tells several myths and rumours are spread around vaccines, according to the statement. Noting that rumours about side effects of the vaccine may be spread, he emphasised that such attempts need to be tackled through spreading greater awareness, by taking all possible help including of civil society, National Cadet Corps cadre and National Service Scheme and the media.

The prime minister reassured that the government is keeping a close watch on the development of vaccines and is in contact with Indian developers and manufacturers, along with global regulators, governments of other countries, multilateral institutions and international companies. It will be ensured that the vaccine for citizens meets all necessary scientific criteria, Modi said, asserting that both speed and safety was the focus of vaccine development. He underlined that just like the focus in the fight against COVID-19 has been on saving each and every life, the priority will be to ensure that the vaccine reaches everyone. Governments at all levels will have to work together with coordination as a team to ensure that the vaccination drive is smooth, systematic and sustained, he said.

Prime Minister Modi noted that the priority of vaccination is being decided in consultation with the states. The requirements of additional cold chain storages have also been discussed with the states and they must start working in that direction, he said.

Asserting that India has a lot more experience than many other countries when it comes to vaccines, he said whichever vaccine India administers will pass all scientific parameters and procedures. The prime minister also urged states to send their detailed plans on vaccine administration, underlining that a final vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states.

Five vaccines are under different phases of clinical trial in India with the Serum Institute of India conducting phase-3 trial of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine while the indigenously developed Bharat Biotech and ICMR vaccine has already started the phase III clinical trial. Indigenously-developed vaccine by Zydus Cadila has completed phase -2 clinical trial in the country. Dr Reddy's Laboratories will soon start combined phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India. Biological E. Ltd has started early phase 1 and 2 human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Door-to-door campaign launched in HP to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19

Amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday launched a door-to-door campaign to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19. A total of 8,000 teams comprising officials of Health, Ayurve...

Preparations on for massive coronavirus vaccination drive: Adityanath to PM

The Uttar Pradesh government has started preparations for a massive coronavirus vaccination drive and required logistics will be in place in advance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told PM Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Tuesday. ...

Nursing homes will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Spain

Elderly residents and staff in nursing homes will be the first to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Spain, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday, unveiling a national vaccination plan due to begin in January. Other healthcar...

Britain warns tech firms over risks of China expansion

Britains digital and technology firms must be wary of the ethical, legal and commercial risks of expanding into China and accepting Chinese investment, according to a UK government website.Under a new law put forward separately on Tuesday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020