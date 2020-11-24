2nd COVID-19 wave looms, some parties busy in protests: Uddhav

Left Menu
He said though the daily graph of COVID-19 patients has come down, the state government has asked the people to exercise caution and not be caught off-guard. The chief minister said a task force has been set up to oversee the distribution and vaccination in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:05 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday deprecated the conduct of "some parties" for putting the lives of people at risk by agitating on roads ahead of a second wave of COVID-19 and said they should be asked to not play politics at this crucial juncture. Speaking during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference meeting with chief ministers of eight states which have reported high COVID-19 cases, Thackeray said the PM or Union Home Minister Amit Shah should convene a meeting of all parties to tell them about the seriousness of the situation.

Thackeray did not name any party, but his remarks came in the backdrop of the BJP staging street protests in Maharashtra for reopening of temples and on the issue of inflated electricity bills in the recent past. Thackeray informed the prime minister that the Shiv Sena-led state government has formed a task force to manage the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine once it is available.

"The second wave of COVID-19 is coming and we are restoring life to normalcy with appropriate precautions as per the Centre's instructions. But some parties are playing with the lives of people by protesting on streets by breaking rules. "They should be given an idea of the situation and be asked not to play politics," an official statement quoted Thackeray as saying at the meeting.

The chief minister said on one hand his government is asking people to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, but on the other, political parties are taking to streets for politics. "This will fail all our efforts and invite the COVID- 19 wave," he added.

Thackeray said some months ago Maharashtra used to report around 24,000 COVID-19 cases per day, but now the situation has improved which reflects in the daily tally of cases falling to 4,700 to 5,000. He said though the daily graph of COVID-19 patients has come down, the state government has asked the people to exercise caution and not be caught off-guard.

The chief minister said a task force has been set up to oversee the distribution and vaccination in the state. He said the state government has been in constant touch with Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India to track development of its vaccine for coronavirus.

Poonawalla is the CEO of Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with pharma major AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine. The CM said the task force, to be headed by state's chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, will discuss aspects such as availability of vaccine, its side effects, cost and distribution.

The task force will have additional chief secretaries of finance and planning departments, principal secretary of health department, medical education department secretary, representatives from JJ and KEM Hospitals in Mumbai, as its members. Thackeray said his government's 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign has received a "good response" from people and "succeeded" in containing the spread of the disease.

He said the state government has data of 11.92 crore people, which will help prepare a health map of the state. Thackeray also underlined the need to pay attention towards health issues faced by people after their recovery from the COVID-19 infection.

He said 70,000 to 80,000 tests are being conducted in the state daily at present, and added instructions have been issued to increase the number of RT-PCR tests, considered themost reliable tool to detect the virus. As per a presentation made by Union health secretary during the meeting, the number of daily patients in Maharashtra has dropped over the past two weeks by 76 per cent, and the state is placed last in the table of eight states, the statement said.

