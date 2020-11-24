Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-S.Africa confirms going for COVAX vaccine scheme for 10% of population

"Initially the strategy is to protect the vulnerable, the vulnerable includes our healthcare workers and then those which we will identify as priority groups." The decision followed earlier advice from a group of experts. The government has publicly expressed support for COVAX, but it had yet to say how much of the population it would seek to cover via the facility co-led by the World Health Organization, and whether it would go for the committed, rather than optional, purchase arrangement.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 24-11-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 23:02 IST
EXCLUSIVE-S.Africa confirms going for COVAX vaccine scheme for 10% of population
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa is going with the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10% of its population of 58 million, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Khadija Jamaloodien, director of affordable medicines at the health ministry, told Reuters South Africa had not yet signed the commitment agreement to participate in COVAX but would do so once officials had completed the necessary administrative processes. She said the facility would give the country an early batch of vaccines with which to start protecting people.

"We have to be strategic about how we do this, because the intention is to cover a larger proportion of the population," she said. "Initially the strategy is to protect the vulnerable, the vulnerable includes our healthcare workers and then those which we will identify as priority groups." The decision followed earlier advice from a group of experts.

The government has publicly expressed support for COVAX, but it had yet to say how much of the population it would seek to cover via the facility co-led by the World Health Organization, and whether it would go for the committed, rather than optional, purchase arrangement. South Africa will make a 500 million rand ($33 million) payment to help fund the production of vaccines that will be made available via the facility, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said earlier on Tuesday.

Mboweni said at a conference that a further 4.5 billion rand could be necessary to procure vaccines in the future, without specifying how it would be spent. The government is trying to keep its options open while it assesses which vaccine will be most effective locally and most affordable. As an upper middle-income country, South Africa does not qualify for subsidized vaccines under COVAX, unlike many other African countries.

But health campaigners say countries in this bracket also lack the diplomatic weight to shape the scheme to their advantage, unlike rich nations paying bigger sums, leaving them at a double disadvantage. South Africa had to weigh the benefits of signing up to the scheme versus agreeing bilateral deals with major pharmaceutical companies or waiting to see which vaccines proved the most effective in late-stage clinical trials, an official close to the government's vaccine discussions told Reuters.

The country has recorded the most coronavirus infections on the African continent, with more than 760,000 confirmed cases and more than 20,000 deaths to date. It imposed one of the world's strictest lockdowns in March to contain the virus, compounding pre-existing economic woes. ($1 = 15.2497 rand)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy nominations, The Weeknd shut out

Beyonce led nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday with nine nods, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and rapper Roddy Ricch, who got six apiece. Swift and British singer Dua Lipa will compete for the top prize - album of the yea...

France's new coronavirus cases, hospital numbers drop sharply

The number of new coronavirus infections and the number of people in hospital with the virus in France dropped sharply as a national lockdown went into its fourth week.The health ministry reported the number of new cases rose by 9,155 to 2....

Biden says U.S. 'ready to lead' again on global stage

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage after he succeeds President Donald Trump in January, pledging to work together with Washingtons allies abroad. Introducing his new f...

COLUMN-Left in the dark about WTI crude price plunge: Kemp

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission CFTC report on volatility in WTI oil futures, published on Monday, has already been criticised for not probing deeply enough into how and why prices plunged into negative territory for one day i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020