Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha is fully prepared for vaccine distribution whenever it arrives: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution whenever it is available, with a priority for frontline health workers, people above 50 years of age and with comorbidities, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a virtual meet of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-11-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 23:02 IST
Odisha is fully prepared for vaccine distribution whenever it arrives: CM Naveen Patnaik
The Odisha CM warned the citizens to remain cautious and practise social distancing even after the vaccine is made available.. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution whenever it is available, with a priority for frontline health workers, people above 50 years of age and with comorbidities, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a virtual meet of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. "Attended a virtual meet of CMs with PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji on the status & preparedness of COVID-19 response. Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution when it is available with a focus on frontline health workers, people above 50 years and comorbidity," Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

The Odisha CM warned people to remain cautious and practise social distancing even after the vaccine is made available. "Though we have prepared for the seamless vaccination programme to save every life on a priority basis, we can't lower our guard, even if when the vaccine is available, as the duration efficacy of the vaccine against Covid-19 virus is still unknown," the CM wrote further.

"Masks are still the best vaccine we have against the COVID-19 pandemic and we need to ensure that we all continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and hygiene to protect ourselves against COVID-19. Let's resolve not to take the virus lightly," he added. The Prime Minister was speaking to the chief ministers over the deteriorating pandemic situation in their states at a virtual meeting.

PM Modi advised the states to 'establish cold storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccine' beforehand and suggested them to prepare and send a plan for its distribution to the centre. "I urge states to send detailed plans soon on how they plan to take the vaccine to the lowest levels. It will help us in making decisions as your (state) experiences are valuable. I hope for your pro-active participation. There should not be any room for carelessness during vaccine distribution," PM Modi said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy nominations, The Weeknd shut out

Beyonce led nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday with nine nods, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and rapper Roddy Ricch, who got six apiece. Swift and British singer Dua Lipa will compete for the top prize - album of the yea...

France's new coronavirus cases, hospital numbers drop sharply

The number of new coronavirus infections and the number of people in hospital with the virus in France dropped sharply as a national lockdown went into its fourth week.The health ministry reported the number of new cases rose by 9,155 to 2....

Biden says U.S. 'ready to lead' again on global stage

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage after he succeeds President Donald Trump in January, pledging to work together with Washingtons allies abroad. Introducing his new f...

COLUMN-Left in the dark about WTI crude price plunge: Kemp

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission CFTC report on volatility in WTI oil futures, published on Monday, has already been criticised for not probing deeply enough into how and why prices plunged into negative territory for one day i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020