Odisha is fully prepared for vaccine distribution whenever it arrives: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution whenever it is available, with a priority for frontline health workers, people above 50 years of age and with comorbidities, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a virtual meet of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. "Attended a virtual meet of CMs with PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji on the status & preparedness of COVID-19 response. Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution when it is available with a focus on frontline health workers, people above 50 years and comorbidity," Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

The Odisha CM warned people to remain cautious and practise social distancing even after the vaccine is made available. "Though we have prepared for the seamless vaccination programme to save every life on a priority basis, we can't lower our guard, even if when the vaccine is available, as the duration efficacy of the vaccine against Covid-19 virus is still unknown," the CM wrote further.

"Masks are still the best vaccine we have against the COVID-19 pandemic and we need to ensure that we all continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and hygiene to protect ourselves against COVID-19. Let's resolve not to take the virus lightly," he added. The Prime Minister was speaking to the chief ministers over the deteriorating pandemic situation in their states at a virtual meeting.

PM Modi advised the states to 'establish cold storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccine' beforehand and suggested them to prepare and send a plan for its distribution to the centre. "I urge states to send detailed plans soon on how they plan to take the vaccine to the lowest levels. It will help us in making decisions as your (state) experiences are valuable. I hope for your pro-active participation. There should not be any room for carelessness during vaccine distribution," PM Modi said. (ANI)