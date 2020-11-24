1,033 people without mask penalised: Noida Police

As many as 1,033 people who were found without face masks at public places were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida amid the COVID-19 outbreak, police said on Tuesday. Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to issue challans to those who are found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, according to a statement.

According to it, Rs 1,03,800 were collected from the violators in fines on Tuesday. Earlier, the police had penalised over 3,600 people for similar violation in a period of three days from last Friday till Sunday and collected more than Rs 1,31,000 in fines from them, according to officials.

The police have appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks and practising social distancing while outdoors and warned action against offenders. Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar's death toll due to the pandemic surged to 80 while the number of active cases reached 1,276 on Tuesday, according to official data. PTI KIS CK