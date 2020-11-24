Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's four nations agree plan to relax COVID restrictions for Christmas

The United Kingdom has one of the highest tolls from the coronavirus pandemic, reaching 55,838 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data published on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-11-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 23:33 IST
UK's four nations agree plan to relax COVID restrictions for Christmas
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed to relax COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas to allow up to three households to meet at home for five days.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have taken differing approaches to handling the pandemic so far but the leaders of the devolved nations settled on a common approach on Tuesday for the festive period. Three households will be allowed to meet up at home but not at hospitality or entertainment venues from Dec. 23 until Dec. 27 under the plans.

"People want to be with their loved-ones and those close to them for what is the most important holiday of the year," senior minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday. A national lockdown in England is due to end next week after which different parts of the country will face varying restrictions as part of a tiered system announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A decision is expected later this week on which areas will fall into the different categories. The United Kingdom has one of the highest tolls from the coronavirus pandemic, reaching 55,838 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data published on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says U.S. 'ready to lead' again on global stage

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage after he succeeds President Donald Trump in January, pledging to work together with Washingtons allies abroad. Introducing his new f...

France's new coronavirus cases, hospital numbers drop sharply

The number of new coronavirus infections and the number of people in hospital with the virus in France dropped sharply as a national lockdown went into its fourth week.The health ministry reported the number of new cases rose by 9,155 to 2....

Delhi riots: Umar Khalid's act of leaving city 'perfect alibi', police allege in charge sheet

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was clear that that when Delhi will be thrown to fire, he shall be keeping a safe distance to create the perfect alibi if the conspiracy gets exposed, police have alleged in their supplementary charge s...

Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy nominations, The Weeknd shut out

Beyonce led nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday with nine nods, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and rapper Roddy Ricch, who got six apiece. Swift and British singer Dua Lipa will compete for the top prize - album of the yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020