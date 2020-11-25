Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa spends R500 million for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine: Report

The Covax Program reportedly aims to supply COVID-19 vaccines in countries with low-and middle-income and the alliance has raised more than $2 billion for approximately 700 million doses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:31 IST
South Africa spends R500 million for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine: Report
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

An amount of R500 million has been paid by South Africa to participate in the Covax program aiming for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine in the country, said Tito Mboweni the finance minister, according to a report by Buisesstech.

About the impartial supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Mboweni in a Bloomberg webinar on Tuesday said that he will find an additional R4.5 billion from the budget for equitable access in the country. The Covax Program reportedly aims to supply Covid-19 vaccines in countries with low-and middle-income and the alliance has raised more than $2 billion for approximately 700 million doses. Speaking in the webinar, Mboweni said, "South Africa is in the fortunate position that we have been invited to participate in the consortium that is looking for this vaccine. I just hope that we do not face a second wave of the pandemic".

While talking about its effect on the economy, if the vaccine for the mass will cause a significant shift in the economy? Mboweni said, "the healthier the population is, the less the chances of another lockdown, (which will mean) that the green shoots start growing and become much more significant. I am very confident about it."However, he couldn't seem to answer on the availability of vaccine any sooner, as he stated he was 'kicking into touch' being the finance minister.

The country recently experienced positive COVID-19 trial results lead by the three companies, with 70% positive results by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, 90% effectiveness by Pfizer and Moderna.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU is willing to be 'creative' to get a Brexit trade deal

The European Union on Wednesday committed to be creative in the final stages of the Brexit trade negotiations but warned that whatever deal emerges, the United Kingdom will be reduced to just a valued partner far removed from its former mem...

'Even if BJP arrests me, I will ensure TMC victory in polls from jail': Mamata

Calling the BJP garbage of lies and biggest curse of the nation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dared the saffron party to arrest her and asserted she will ensure TMC victory in the upcoming elections even from the ...

Smriti Irani alleges AIMIM, TRS working to place illegal immigrants in Telangana's voters' list

Ahead of Hyderabad civic polls, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday alleged that AIMIM and TRS are working in tandem to give illegal immigrants a place in the states voters list. The Union Minister attacked both AIMIM and TRS, stating,...

HC seeks police reply on former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in Delhi riots case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the police to respond to a bail plea of former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is lodged in jail for his alleged role in the communal violence in northeast Delhi riots in February. Justice Suresh Kumar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020