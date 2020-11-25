Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM Suga trips up with messy reversal on tourism campaign

Suga, who took the top job in September after Shinzo Abe resigned citing illness, has enjoyed solid ratings of over 50%, buoyed by an image as a down-to-earth leader pushing popular policies such as lower mobile phone rates. But critics said his reversal on a programme he has backed to bolster the economy even as new cases spiked was too little, too late, and risked leaving the image of a leader both stubborn and indecisive, without due care for public health.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:31 IST
Japan PM Suga trips up with messy reversal on tourism campaign
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's abrupt decision to partially pause a domestic travel campaign amid rising COVID-19 cases - after insisting it would go ahead - looks likely to cost him support and may cloud his chances of a long-term tenure. Suga, who took the top job in September after Shinzo Abe resigned citing illness, has enjoyed solid ratings of over 50%, buoyed by an image as a down-to-earth leader pushing popular policies such as lower mobile phone rates.

But critics said his reversal on a programme he has backed to bolster the economy even as new cases spiked was too little, too late, and risked leaving the image of a leader both stubborn and indecisive, without due care for public health. "It's a display of indecisiveness that gives people a lot of reason to be resentful," said Sophia University professor Koichi Nakano.

Abe's support ratings never recovered after sagging on the perception that his response to the pandemic was flawed. Suga is serving out Abe's remaining term to next September and must win a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race then in order to remain premier.

The policy fumble threatens his standing just two months into his premiership, with stiffer tests ahead, including the extent to which COVID-19 cases and deaths rise, and whether Tokyo can host the postponed Summer Olympics in 2021. "His ratings will decline, almost certainly," said independent political analyst Atsuo Ito. "The view may spread that he puts a priority on keeping the economy running rather than protecting people's lives."

In brief remarks on Saturday - after a three-day holiday was underway - Suga said the government would suspend new travel reservations to areas hard hit by COVID-19 under its "Go To Travel" programme, which subsidises tourism. Critics of the programme have said it risks spreading the infection and mistakenly gives the public the impression it's safe to let down their guard.

On Tuesday, the government said Osaka and the city of Sapporo in Hokkaido would be excluded as target destinations in the travel subsidy programme. Government officials have repeatedly said travel itself does not spread infections if proper preventive steps are taken.

Suga defended the travel campaign on Wednesday, telling a parliamentary panel only a sliver of users had become infected and it was "extremely effective to support regional economies". However, Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura, an infectious disease expert and member of a government advisory board, told Reuters it was clear greater movement of people boosted infection risk.

The experts advising the government - who on Friday had finally urged a partial pause in the travel programme - had been "somewhat forced" to accept policies to help the economy despite such increased health risks, he said. Kiyoshi Kurokawa, a physician and prominent scientific adviser to the government, told Reuters Suga's actions reflected a broader problem in his policymaking.

"He is making instantaneous decisions without listening or learning anything about it, which is a stupid thing to do," Kurokawa told Reuters. "He is losing some trust of the public." Opposition parties, who are also linking Suga to an alleged Abe funding scandal, have also gone on the attack.

"The timing of the announcement was too late and both the timing and target areas are not clear," Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary general of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said on television. Suga's long-term future hinges on the outcome of a general election that must be held by October 2021.

"If the LDP loses a lot of seats, he may be held responsible," said University of Tokyo political science professor Yu Uchiyama.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU is willing to be 'creative' to get a Brexit trade deal

The European Union on Wednesday committed to be creative in the final stages of the Brexit trade negotiations but warned that whatever deal emerges, the United Kingdom will be reduced to just a valued partner far removed from its former mem...

'Even if BJP arrests me, I will ensure TMC victory in polls from jail': Mamata

Calling the BJP garbage of lies and biggest curse of the nation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dared the saffron party to arrest her and asserted she will ensure TMC victory in the upcoming elections even from the ...

Smriti Irani alleges AIMIM, TRS working to place illegal immigrants in Telangana's voters' list

Ahead of Hyderabad civic polls, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday alleged that AIMIM and TRS are working in tandem to give illegal immigrants a place in the states voters list. The Union Minister attacked both AIMIM and TRS, stating,...

HC seeks police reply on former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in Delhi riots case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the police to respond to a bail plea of former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is lodged in jail for his alleged role in the communal violence in northeast Delhi riots in February. Justice Suresh Kumar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020