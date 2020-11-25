Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson offers days off from lockdown to form 'Christmas bubble'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed a time-limited one-off dispensation from COVID-19 lockdown rules agreed by all parts of the United Kingdom for families to get together to form a Christmas bubble between December 23 and 27.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:41 IST
UK PM Johnson offers days off from lockdown to form 'Christmas bubble'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed a time-limited one-off dispensation from COVID-19 lockdown rules agreed by all parts of the United Kingdom for families to get together to form a Christmas bubble between December 23 and 27. In a video message on Tuesday evening from Downing Street, where he continues to self-isolate after being in contact with a COVID-positive politician, Johnson said a family can get together with two other households to form such a bubble in order to spend the festive period together.

“All four nations of the UK (England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales) have agreed that from the 23rd of December to the 27th of December, you will be able to form a Christmas bubble with up to two other households,” Johnson said. It would mean that up to three households will be able to come together from any part of the UK over the brief four-day period and also attend church and communal services.

“We can’t afford to throw caution to the wind. The virus doesn’t know it’s Christmas and we must all be careful,” he said, urging people “think carefully” about the festive plans. “I know this doesn’t equate to a normal Christmas and it won’t work for everyone. And it is up to each of us to think carefully about how we use this time-limited special dispensation. The virus has not gone away and families will need to make a personal judgement about the risk of forming a bubble with or visiting elderly relatives and the vulnerable,” he said.

"'Tis the season to be jolly but 'tis also the season to be jolly careful," he added. Making a reference to some good news from at least three COVID-19 vaccines in the last few weeks, Johnson expressed hope for a better period by early next year at the end of a tough 2020.

“I have to level with you and say we face some tough weeks and months ahead. But if we follow the rules, remembering to wash our hands, wear a face covering and keep our distance from anyone we don’t live with, then after this tough winter, we can look forward to a much, much brighter spring,” he said. A joint statement issued by the four UK governments said they had been working closely together to find a way for family and friends to see each other, recognising it must be “limited and cautious”. They also urged people to "think carefully" about their Christmas plans and to consider meeting outside or getting together virtually, instead of mixing indoors.

England remains under a strict stay-at-home lockdown, set to expire next Wednesday when it will move into a tougher three-tier system. The different regions will find out on Thursday which tier they fall under, a decision based on a number of factors including case numbers, the infection reproduction rate – or R number – and pressure on local National Health Service (NHS) capacity. Some scientists have warned that the relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas could spark another wave of infections and further deaths.

On Tuesday, the UK government recorded another 608 deaths, pushing the country's death toll to 55,838..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

UNICEF and IATA partner to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to over 92 countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports new daily record of 674 coronavirus-related deaths

Poland reported on Wednesday a new daily record of 674 coronavirus-related deaths, while new daily coronavirus cases surpassed 15,000.While daily infections have dropped from record highs of over 27,000 in early November, deaths have been s...

Houthis approve UN technical plan to assess decaying Yemen oil tanker

Houthi authorities in Yemen have given long-awaited approval for a United Nations plan to visit and assess a deteriorating oil tanker off Yemens coast that is threatening to spill 1.1 million barrels of crude oil into the Red Sea.Staff and ...

Indonesian minister among 17 arrested in corruption probe

Indonesias maritime and fisheries minister was arrested on Wednesday by the countrys anti-graft agency, among 17 people detained in simultaneous swoops as part of a probe into alleged corruption in the export of baby lobsters. Edhy Prabowo ...

EU Commission chief sees "genuine progress" in Brexit talks, no-deal outcome still possible

The head of the European Unions executive on Wednesday reported genuine progress in Brexit talks but said the risk of Britain leaving the EU without a deal on Dec. 31 remained, an outcome she said the bloc was prepared for. Britain and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020