Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM
MDS2 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana logs 993 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Hyderabad: Telangana has posted 993 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total infection count to over 2.66 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,441.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:55 IST
MDS8 TN-LD CYCLONE Cyclone Nivar likely to cross coast tonight, TN CM declares one more day holiday Chennai: Severe cyclone 'Nivar' would intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and it is likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department has said. MDS12 KA-SHIVAKUMAR-CBI-QUESTIONING Shivakumar appears before CBI in disproportionate assets case Bengaluru: Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar appeared before CBI officials in Bengaluru for questioning in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against him, sources said.
MDS10 KL-RAHUL-KITS Flood relief kits from Rahul Gandhi found abandoned, trigger stir Malappuram: Flood relief kits provided by Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to his constituency have been found abandoned in a vacant shop at Nilambur. LGM1 KL-COURT-GOLD-SIVASANKAR Kerala court grants Customs custody of Sivasankar in gold smuggling case Kochi: A court here granted the Customs five days custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by it in connection with the Kerala gold-smuggling case.
MDS5 ISRO-VENUS MISSION-SWEDEN Sweden getting on board India's Venus mission with payload to explore planet Bengaluru: Sweden is getting on board India's Venus orbiter mission 'Shukrayaan' with a scientific instrument to explore the planet..
