Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niti releases compendium on COVID practices by states/UTs

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Wednesday released a compendium of practices that states and union territories have adopted for containing and managing the outbreak of coronavirus. The government think tank in a statement said it reached out to all states and union territories by email and telephonically, requesting them to share any practices that they believe had been useful for COVID-19 mitigation and management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:56 IST
Niti releases compendium on COVID practices by states/UTs

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Wednesday released a compendium of practices that states and union territories have adopted for containing and managing the outbreak of coronavirus. The compendium was released by Niti Aayog member V K Paul and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

"While there is much to be gained by learning from global practices for tackling the pandemic, it is equally important to take note of practices that are grounded in our realities. "Instead of expecting every state to reinvent the wheel, dissemination of such practices allows them to learn from each other and help find solutions to common problems," Kant said in the foreword.          The government think tank in a statement said it reached out to all states and union territories by email and telephonically, requesting them to share any practices that they believe had been useful for COVID-19 mitigation and management.         The statement further said the practices in the compendium have been arranged under six sections - public health and clinical response, governance mechanisms, digital health, integrated model,  welfare of migrants and other vulnerable groups, and other practices.

According to the statement, practices adopted by states/UTs in the fight against COVID-19 range from preparation of comprehensive route maps for contact tracing to operationalization of mobile vans for testing and providing essential health services to the doorsteps of people..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC unhappy over Raj police taking away woman, directs state to ensure safety

The Delhi High Court Wednesday criticised the Rajasthan Polices act of taking away a woman from the national capital against her will in connection with a criminal case and said that her detention appeared to be illegal and the state govern...

UK cuts foreign aid spending commitment, causing outcry

Britain reduced its foreign aid spending commitment on Wednesday to 0.5 of gross domestic product from 0.7, causing an immediate outcry from international development organisations and the spiritual head of the Church of England. The move, ...

France's Le Drian: British overtures in Brexit talks remain insufficient

Britain is slowing negotiations with the European Union on Brexit over secondary matters, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.The outcome is uncertain. British overtures remain insufficient on the most sensitive mat...

Haryana seals borders with Punjab, deploys cops to foil farmers’ 'Delhi Chalo' march

A day ahead of farmers slated protest march to Delhi against the Centres farm laws, Haryana on Wednesday heavily barricaded its borders with Punjab and suspended its bus service to the neighbouring state in a bid to foil the march. The Hary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020