482 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 72,642 on Wednesday with 482 more people testing positive for the infection, while 12 more patients died.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:14 IST
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 72,642 on Wednesday with 482 more people testing positive for the infection, while 12 more patients died. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 157 cases, Nainital 59, Haridwar 50, Pauri 47, Pithoragarh 44, Chamoli 41, Udham Singh Nagar 23, Tehri 15, Rudraprayag 12, Champawat 12, Almora 10, Uttarkashi seven and Bageshwar five, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 12 more COVID patients died in the state, taking the toll so far to 1,185, the bulletin said. A total of 66,147 infected people have recuperated from the infection, 652 have migrated out of the state and 4,658 are under treatment.

