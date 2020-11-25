Guj: Covaxin's phase-3 trials to start in Sola civil hospital

Left Menu
The phase-3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate will begin at Sola civil hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Wednesday. "The trial of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech is being conducted in different states. Ahmedabad's Sola civil hospital has been selected for the (phase-3) trials in Gujarat.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:15 IST
The phase-3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate will begin at Sola civil hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Wednesday. He told reporters the hospital received 500 doses of the vaccine candidate, Covaxin, for the trial.

Patel, who also holds Health portfolio, said doctors at the hospital will be trained for administering the shots by experts from Union Health ministry, who, he said will arrive in Ahmedabad soon. "The trial of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech is being conducted in different states.

Ahmedabad's Sola civil hospital has been selected for the (phase-3) trials in Gujarat. Healthy youths will be considered as volunteers for the trials," Patel said, adding that selection of healthy and fit individuals is underway. The vaccine (candidate) will be tested on volunteering citizens living in urban and rural areas, healthy and elderly volunteers and health workers.

The deputy CM said about 500 (doses) of the vaccine candidate have been kept in cold storage at the hospital. Covaxin is being developed by the Hyderabad-based firm in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, Patel said volunteers will be given two doses of the potential vaccine per month. "They will be monitored continuously after each dose.

Their vitals and other (physiological) changes will be constantly monitored. The benefits and side effects, if any, will be recorded under the supervision of medical experts," he said..

