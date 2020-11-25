Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG holds COVID review meet; more RT-PCR tests in Ladakh focus

"The Government of India has invited suggestions from all states to ensure smooth, systematic and sustained vaccination," Mathur said and directed the department concerned to roll out strategies at the earliest. The meeting stressed on increasing the number of COVID-19 beds, sufficient oxygen availability, strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), especially in government offices and official functions, control on social gatherings, contact tracing, establishment and weekly review of containment zones and most importantly, intensifying the rate of testing, the spokesman said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:37 IST
LG holds COVID review meet; more RT-PCR tests in Ladakh focus

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Wednesday reviewed the current situation at a high-level meeting and stressed on intensifying RT-PCR testing across the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said. He also highlighted the need to ensure that all corners of Ladakh must be approachable during the winter months and directed the department concerned to conduct trial landing of helicopters as well as ensure adequate satellite phones in the remotest of villages, the spokesperson said.

The spokesman said LG Mathur discussed at length the plan of action for COVID cases in Ladakh and developing a strategy for vaccine distribution, as and when it is ready. "The Government of India has invited suggestions from all states to ensure smooth, systematic and sustained vaccination," Mathur said and directed the department concerned to roll out strategies at the earliest.

The meeting stressed on increasing the number of COVID-19 beds, sufficient oxygen availability, strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), especially in government offices and official functions, control on social gatherings, contact tracing, establishment and weekly review of containment zones and most importantly, intensifying the rate of testing, the spokesman said. Commending the work of the medical department in handling the COVID-19 situation even though short on staff, the Lt Governor instructed the concerned to finalize the recruitment of health workers at the earliest so as to ease work load.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 105 COVID-related deaths, among the total virus caseload of 8,028. While 7.069 patients have recovered from the infection, the number of active cases in the region stands at 854..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to compensate gay servicepeople for discrimination

Germanys Cabinet on Wednesday approved legislation that would provide compensation to gay servicepeople who experienced discrimination in the military before a change of policy 20 years ago. The decision comes two months after Defense Minis...

Shooter Divyansh Panwar tests covid positive, currently in home quarantine

World no 1 mens 10m air rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar has tested positive for the COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India SAI informed on Wednesday. Pawar, who has already earned an Olympic quota for India, is currently asymptomati...

Palestinian shot, killed after ramming car into Israeli forces, police say

Israeli security forces fatally shot a Palestinian driver who tried to ram his car into them at a checkpoint on Jerusalems outskirts on Wednesday after he raised suspicions by presenting apparently fake identification papers, police said. T...

Global push to end domestic violence, worse amid COVID-19

With domestic violence on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, activists are holding protests Wednesday from France to Turkey and world dignitaries are trying to find ways to protect millions of women killed or abused every year by their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020